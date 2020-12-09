BASEBALL NOTES: Al Michaels voted Frick winner for baseball's Hall of Fame

"Well, I don't know if we're on the air or not and I'm not sure I care at this particular moment but we are. Well folks, that's the greatest open in the history of television, bar none," he said. "We're still here. We are still as we can well on the air, and I guess you are hearing us, even though we have no picture and no return audio. And we will be back, we hope, from San Francisco in just a moment."

"I just had to remain very calm," he recalled Wednesday. "And I remember thinking just talk about the things you know for certain. Don't speculate. Don't guess. Don't receive outside information that's not been corroborated. ... The pictures that we had, obviously, the aerial views were highly dramatic. The severed section of the bridge, the fire in the marina and eventually the collapsed freeway in Oakland as the major sites. And all I remember doing is just, hey, here's what I know, here's what I see and let the viewer assess it from that point."

Michaels' best-known call was of the U.S. hockey team's "Miracle on Ice" at the 1980 Winter Olympics, though he did broadcast John Candelaria's no-hitter for ABC on Aug. 9, 1976.

He grew up in Brooklyn as a Dodgers fan. He thinks he was 6 when he went to Ebbets Field for the first time.