Baseball notes

NEW YORK — Outfielder Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees have finalized his $12.5 million, one-year contract.

New York agreed to the deal Dec. 13 during the winter meetings, and the 36-year-old took a physical on Tuesday.

His addition, following last month's $324 million, nine-year contract with pitcher Gerrit Cole, raised the Yankees' projected luxury tax payroll to about $248 million — the threshold where the highest luxury tax rate starts.

Cubs trade Kemp: Tony Kemp, a left-handed-hitting infielder and outfielder, was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the Chicago Cubs on Monday for minor league infielder Alfonso Rivas.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The versatile Kemp began last season with Houston and batted .212 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs over 110 games between the Astros and Cubs.

D-Backs sign Peralta: The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $22 million, three-year contract with outfielder David Peralta that runs through 2022.

The 2019 Gold Glove Award winner in left field avoided his final year of salary arbitration by agreeing to the deal announced Monday. He will make $7 million during the upcoming season and $7.5 million in 2021 and 2022.