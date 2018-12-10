Hamilton to Royals: The Kansas City Royals and speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton have agreed to a $5.25 million contract for next season that includes up to $1 million in incentives, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.
The Royals hope that spacious Kauffman Stadium will allow Hamilton to better use his speed than the bandbox of Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, where he spent his first six seasons with the Reds. The person who confirmed the deal spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was pending a physical.
The 28-year-old Hamilton made his big league debut in 2013, then proceeded to have four consecutive seasons in which he stole at least 50 bases. That number dipped to 34 last season, when the switch-hitting Hamilton hit .236 with four homers and 29 RBIs as the Reds' everyday center fielder.
Games start earlier: Baseball players may get a little more sleep when traveling after Sunday night games next year.
ESPN announced Monday it is moving up the starting time of the nationally televised game by one hour, with the first pitch planned for shortly after 6 p.m. Central time.
"From a travel perspective, it's amazing what (difference) one hour can make," said Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, whose World Series champions already have been selected for five Sunday night games next year.
Chili Davis hired: Chili Davis has been hired as hitting coach of the New York Mets after spending last season in that role with the Chicago Cubs.
Davis was hitting coach for Oakland manager Bob Melvin (2012-14) and Boston manager John Farrell (2015-2017) before moving to the Cubs under manager Joe Maddon. He was fired in October.
Kapler more vocal?: Phillies manager Gabe Kapler intends to be more publicly critical of his players in his second season following his team's late fade.
Philadelphia led the NL East in early August, then went 16-33 and wound up with its sixth straight losing record at 80-82.
"One thing that I can do immediately that I think will really resonate well with our fans in Philadelphia is ... as much as I illuminate some of the things we're doing very well, I can be a little more assertive in illuminating the things that we need to work on," he said Monday at the winter meetings. "I do think that our fans demand that we hold them accountable. I think that I've shared and demonstrated to our fans that I do that behind closed doors. And I think that many of them would like to see me create that really high bar publicly. And I'm committed to doing that."
