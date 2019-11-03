CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have exercised a $16.5 million option for next season on first baseman Anthony Rizzo and declined options on right-handers Brandon Morrow, Tony Barnette and Kendall Graveman.
Rizzo, who won his third Gold Glove on Sunday, agreed in 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two club options. He would have received a $2 million buyout if the option had been declined.
Chicago's option for 2021 also is for $16.5 million with a $2 million buyout. If that is exercised, the deal would be worth $72 million over nine seasons.
On Saturday, the Cubs exercised their heir $11.5 million option on left-hander José Quintana and declined a $6.5 million option on lefty Derek Holland while both starting pitcher Yu Darvish and outfielder Jason Heyward chose to stay with the team rather than opting out of their contracts and becoming free agents.
Gold Gloves awarded: Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado won his seventh straight Gold Glove and pitcher Zack Greinke earned his sixth in a row, getting the National League honor for the four months he spent with Arizona before he was traded to Houston.
Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon, who became a free agent this weekend, won his seventh overall and third in a row.
Rizzo won for the second straight year and the third time overall.
First-time winners included second basemen Kolten Wong of St. Louis and Yolmer Sánchez of the White Sox.
Strasburg opts out: Stephen Strasburg opted out of the final four years of his contract with the Washington Nationals three days after the star pitcher was chosen MVP of the World Series.
The move Saturday makes the 31-year-old right-hander a free agent. Strasburg gave up $100 million he had been guaranteed from 2020-23 as part of a $175 million, seven-year contract he agreed to with the Nationals in May 2016.
Strasburg was 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA this season, topping 30 starts for the second time in his career and leading the NL with 209 innings pitched. Then he went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five postseason starts and one relief appearance, including wins in Games 2 and 6 of the World Series against Houston.
Chapman signs: Aroldis Chapman is staying with the New York Yankees, amending his contract to a $48 million, three-year deal.
The 31-year-old All-Star closer had been owed $15 million in each of the next two seasons as part of an $86 million, five-year contract, and he had the right to opt out of the deal and become a free agent.
Chapman had a stellar regular season with the Yankees, converting 37 saves in 42 chances while going 3-2 with a 2.21 ERA and striking out 85 in 57 innings. He was selected the Reliever of the Year in the American League.
