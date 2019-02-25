GLENDALE, Ariz. — Clayton Kershaw felt more soreness in his left shoulder playing catch Monday, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says the three-time Cy Young Award winner "didn't feel so great."
The ace left-hander was shut down late last week with discomfort in the shoulder, and it didn't feel better when he tested it Monday.
"Where he is right now, it might be another day or two until he picks it up again," Roberts said. "So, right now I think it is safe to say, he didn't feel great coming out of it, so where that has us, we don't know. But I know, probably, we'll take a step back until he starts feeling better."
Kershaw was not scheduled for an MRI when Roberts spoke to reporters, but the manager said he would be in touch with the medical staff to determine a course of action Monday evening.
The 30-year-old Kershaw signed a $93 million, three-year extension on Nov. 3. The seven-time All-Star has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons, including a lower back strain that sidelined him for five weeks in 2017, biceps tendinitis in May 2018 and a lower back strain in June 2018.
Hicks gets $70 million: Making another move to keep their core of players together, the New York Yankees agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract with outfielder Aaron Hicks.
Hicks' agreement adds $64 million in guaranteed money over six seasons and club option for 2026 that could make it worth $81.5 million over eight seasons.
A 29-year-old switch-hitter, Hicks took over as the Yankees primary center fielder last year and set career highs with 137 games, 27 homers and 79 RBIs. He agreed on Jan. 11 to a $6 million, one-year contract and would have been eligible for free agency after this season.
Dodgers, Harper chat: Bryce Harper met with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, a sign the market for the star free agent might be picking up as spring training enters its second full week.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed the Sunday night meeting, saying it was "good" and a chance for the sides to "get to know each other." Roberts says the Dodgers were "vetting a certain process."
Harper has been connected to the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants during a second consecutive slow free-agent market for the sport. Manny Machado, the other top free agent this winter, signed a $300 million, 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres on Friday.
Black extended: The Colorado Rockies are big believers in the Buddy system.
Manager Bud Black's easygoing demeanor strikes just the right chord with an up-and-coming Rockies team that's made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in franchise history.
His success was rewarded Monday with a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2022 season, the team announced from spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The 61-year-old Black has posted a 178-147 record since being named Colorado's manager on Nov. 7, 2016. His .548 winning percentage is the best in team history.
