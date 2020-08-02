BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Báez's single in 11th gives Cubs 2-1 win over Pirates

Javier Báez singled through a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning, scoring David Bote from third base and giving the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
Bote, who made the last out in the 10th, started the inning on second base as mandated by Major League Baseball's extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season. He advanced to third on a deep fly to right by Anthony Rizzo and jogged home on Baez's first career game-ending hit against Cody Ponce (0-1).
"It's definitely different," Bote said of the new rule. "With this season we're in this year, it definitely makes sense. But if you were playing a World Series game, you wouldn't want it decided like that."
Jeremy Jeffress (1-0) worked a scoreless 11th for the win.
The game was delayed 64 minutes by rain before the bottom of the ninth.
Chicago has won 10 straight games against Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field. The Cubs outscored the Pirates 81-31 in the previous nine games, hitting 24 homers during that span.
In both the 10th and 11th, the Pittsburgh runner on second base to start the inning made a baserunning out. In the 10th, catcher Jacob Stallings tried to score from second on a single by Josh Bell with no outs and was thrown out by left fielder Kyle Schwarber. In the 11th, Kevin Newman was thrown out at third trying to advance on a grounder to shortstop.
The Pirates had outfielder Gregory Polanco on the bench and manager Derek Shelton was asked if he considered running for Stallings in the 10th.
"I didn't think that was a very good opportunity to put GP in the game," Shelton said. "It was a wet track, he had been sitting for a while and with his record of previous injuries I didn't feel it was a good time for him to be on the field."
The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the first on Newman's first homer of the season.
After being held without a baserunner in the first four innings, the Cubs tied it at 1 in the fifth. Willson Contreras led off with a double and Schwarber followed with a liner off the wall in center for an RBI double.
Cubs starter Jon Lester allowed four hits in six innings.
Pirates starter Steven Brault retired all nine batters he faced in three innings, striking out four.
"That's a lot of innings we asked out of our bullpen tonight," Cubs manager David Ross said. "Great job by the bullpen."
Bryant out again: Chicago star Kris Bryant was out of the lineup for a second straight game, a day after reporting a stomach ailment. Bryant was tested for the coronavirus on Friday and Saturday, and the Cubs said both tests were negative. He is scheduled to be tested again on Monday.
Ross said Bryant was feeling better Sunday and the team will follow the MLB protocols.
Madrigal powers White Sox victory: Nick Madrigal was starting to lose sleep after two frustrating games without his first big league hit.
Once the top prospect finally got it, they kept right on coming.
Madrigal followed his first career hit with three more on Sunday, pacing the Chicago White Sox to a 9-2 romp over the Kansas City Royals. The 23-year-old infielder had a pair of hits in a seven-run seventh inning, when he scored the go-ahead run and had his first career RBI. He barely missed a 5-for-5 day on a ground ball in the ninth inning.
"It's hard when everyone knows that you hadn't gotten a hit yet," said Madrigal, who was brought up for the start of the three-game series Friday night.
"They kind of joke with you and the pressure builds," he said, "but once I saw that first one fall the weight was off me."
Yasmani Grandal added three RBIs and Nicky Delmonico two in support of right-hander Dylan Cease (1-1), who gave up a homer to Alex Gordon in the third inning but otherwise steered clear of trouble. Cease wound up allowing two runs and five hits over six innings in a solid bounce-back performance from a miserable start in Detroit.
"The biggest thing is I was just a little more under control," Cease said. "Made sure I wasn't rushing down the mound and just trying to be aggressive. It all started with my fastball command."
Scott Barlow (1-1) took the loss for the Royals, who wound up getting swept.
"There are things we need to clean up and get better at. But there are things we're doing well," Royals manager Mike Matheny said, "and when we're doing them well we need to make sure we're pointing that out, too. Bottom line is we play this game for W's and right now they're hard to come by."
Madrigal, the fourth overall pick out of Oregon State in the 2018 draft, had been hitless through two games. He finally got the first of his career in the third inning — and the White Sox made sure he got the ball — then added another in the fifth before scoring on a bases-loaded walk.
Madrigal put an exclamation mark on his big afternoon in the seventh. He led off with a single and scored the go-ahead run on Jose Abreu's base hit, then singled again and drove in his first career run when the White Sox batted through the lineup.
If not for Salvador Perez beating him to first base in the ninth, it would have been even more spectacular.
"I think he was a little calmer," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "After the first hit he was much more relaxed. When you get to the big leagues, one of the things you want to do is get that one out of the way."
The Royals had high hopes Jakob Junis, a former standout at Rock Falls High School, would get their pitching back on track. He was recalled along with batterymate Cam Gallagher earlier in the day to make his season debut. Both players had been cleared after testing positive for COVID-19 and building up their stamina at the club's alternate training site in Kansas City, Kansas.
Junis and Gallagher worked well together through 4⅓ innings, surrendering just two runs and six hits.
It was the bullpen that let Kansas City down.
Tyler Zuber walked three while recording just two outs. Barlow then allowed the go-ahead runs in the seventh when Greg Holland was unable to get him out of the two-on, no-out jam. Holland proceeded to allow two more of his own volition, then Glenn Sparkman threw the ball away on an easy grounder for an error that let two more runs score.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Cubs: RHP James Norwood (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day IL, and LHP Justin Steele was recalled from the team's camp in South Bend, Ind.
UP NEXT
The White Sox conclude an eight-game, nine-day trip with left-hander Carlos Rodon (0-1, 12.27 ERA) on the mound Monday night in the opener of a two-game series in Milwaukee. The Royals begin a four-game, two-city series against the Cubs on Monday night with lefty Danny Duffy (0-1, 5.79 ERA) starting the first of two in Chicago. The Cubs will start righty Alec Mills (1-0).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!