BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Buxton's 2nd HR, 469-foot shot, lifts Twins over ChiSox 6-4

Byron Buxton hit his second homer of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive that overcame a 10th-inning deficit and lifted the Minnesota Twins over the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Sunday.

Buxton hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer that tied the score 3-3.

After Yasmani Grandal's RBI single in the 10th off Joe Smith (1-0), Liam Hendriks (0-2) walked José Godoy with one out in the bottom half after automatic runner Nick Gordon began the inning on second.

Hendriks fell beind 3-1 in the count, and Buxton drove a fastball into the left-field second deck for the longest game-ending home run since MLB Statcast starting tracking in 2015. It was Buxton's third walk-off hit, his first Sept. 5, 2020.

Tim Anderson and Danny Mendick homered for Chicago, which led 3-1 in the seventh.

Chicago had not homered in its previous six games, but Anderson hit Chris Archer's first pitch of the game into the bullpen for his 14th career leadoff home run.

Andrew Vaughn added a two-out, RBI single with the bases loaded in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Activated from the injured list, White Sox starter Lucas Giolito struck out nine in four innings, including Buxton three times. The right-hander, who pitched four scoreless innings on opening day before straining his left abdomen, threw 48 of 76 pitches for strikes.

Jiménez update: Chicago placed OF Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain, an injury that is expected to cause him to miss six to eight weeks. Jiménez was injured Saturday trying to beat out a ground ball.

"I think the big thing is tomorrow when he goes to Chicago and really gets an extensive exam," manager Tony La Russa said. "We'll hope for the early indications."

A ruptured left pectoral tendon limited the oft-injured Jiménez to 55 games last season. He is hitting .222 through 11 games this season with one home run and seven RBIs.

Pirates 4, Cubs 3: Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday at Wrigley Field, a day after the Cubs erupted for a record-setting victory.

"I give credit to our bullpen," Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. "Anytime that we didn't make a play or something happened, they stepped up and picked us up, and I think that's a sign of a good team."

Peters (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of an ill JT Brubaker, providing the Pirates with a big lift after their 21-0 loss Saturday. The left-hander surrendered a hit for the first time this season — Jonathan Villar's fourth-inning single — but managed to run his opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances.

Heath Hembree surrendered Ian Happ's first homer of the season in the eighth, but David Bednar worked the ninth for his second save. Peters, Wil Crowe, Hembree, Chris Stratton and Bednar combined for six innings of one-run ball on a rainy afternoon that turned into partly cloudy skies by the end of the game.

Newman, Yoshi Tsutsugo and Ben Gamel each drove in a run for the Pirates, who took three of four in the series.

A day after it collected 23 hits during a historic romp, Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games overall. Villar committed a throwing error that brought home a run in the fourth, and the Cubs left 11 runners on base, including seven over the final three innings.

With runners on second and third in the ninth, Willson Contreras struck out swinging for the second out. After Happ was walked intentionally, Frank Schwindel also struck out swinging on three straight fastballs from Bednar — each registering at least 97.2 mph.

Bednar has a sparkling 0.80 ERA in 28 games since last year's All-Star break. Crowe extended his scoreless streak to begin the season to 13 1/3 innings.

The Cubs got off to another solid start, scoring in the first inning for the third time in the series. They have 16 first-inning runs over 16 games this season.

Ortega scampered home on a rare error by slick-fielding third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Schwindel added an RBI single. But Brubaker limited the damage by striking out Villar and Jason Heyward.

