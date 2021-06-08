BASEBALL ROUNDUP:

ST. LOUIS — José Ramírez homered and drove in four runs, leading Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Indians over St. Louis 10-1 Tuesday night and sending the Cardinals to their sixth straight loss.
St. Louis' skid is its longest since a seven-game slide in June 2017. Cleveland has won four of six.
Bieber (7-3) gave up one run and five hits in six innings, striking out five. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has won his past three decisions and hasn’t permitted more than three runs in any of his 13 starts this year.
Carlos Martínez (3-6) allowed five runs and seven hits, including Ramírez’s three-run homer, in four innings. In his previous outing, he was tagged for 10 runs while getting just two outs against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cesar Hernandez and Amed Rosario both singled to open the third to bring up Ramírez, who launched his 14th home run of the season to right field. He hit an 0-1 pitch an estimated 425 feet to give the Indians a 5-0 lead.
Ramírez also doubled and singled and has reached safely in each of his past 22 games.
The Indians added four more runs in the ninth. Eddie Rosario’s third single of the game drove in two runs and Bradley Zimmer added a two-run single.
Hernandez drew a walk to start the game and came home on Amed Rosario’s fourth triple of the year. Rosario scored on Ramírez’s grounder to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead.
Bieber was cruising through two outs in the fourth when he surrendered two walks, hit a batter and gave up an RBI single to Edmundo Sosa before getting pinch-hitter John Nogowski to ground out to escape a bases-loaded jam.
White Sox 6, Blue Jays 1: The hosting Chicago White sox broke open a tied ball game with five runs in the eighth inning to post a 6-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Andrew Vaughn, who homered in the seventh to tie game, added an RBI sacrifice fly in the eighth to cap the scoring. Leury Garcia (triple) drove in two runs in the game-turning uprising and Tim Anderson (sac fly) and Adam Eaton (single) also drove in runs to help propel the White Sox.
Garcia in the No. 9 spot in the batting order and Anderson at leadoff each went 2-for-4 for the 36-23 Sox.