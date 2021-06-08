BASEBALL ROUNDUP:

ST. LOUIS — José Ramírez homered and drove in four runs, leading Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Indians over St. Louis 10-1 Tuesday night and sending the Cardinals to their sixth straight loss.

St. Louis' skid is its longest since a seven-game slide in June 2017. Cleveland has won four of six.

Bieber (7-3) gave up one run and five hits in six innings, striking out five. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has won his past three decisions and hasn’t permitted more than three runs in any of his 13 starts this year.

Carlos Martínez (3-6) allowed five runs and seven hits, including Ramírez’s three-run homer, in four innings. In his previous outing, he was tagged for 10 runs while getting just two outs against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cesar Hernandez and Amed Rosario both singled to open the third to bring up Ramírez, who launched his 14th home run of the season to right field. He hit an 0-1 pitch an estimated 425 feet to give the Indians a 5-0 lead.

Ramírez also doubled and singled and has reached safely in each of his past 22 games.

The Indians added four more runs in the ninth. Eddie Rosario’s third single of the game drove in two runs and Bradley Zimmer added a two-run single.