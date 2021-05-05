baseball roundup

Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot off Marcus Stroman and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 4-1 in a doubleheader opener on Wednesday that extended their winning streak to six.
That, however is where the streak ended as the Mets bounced back to take the nightcap, 7-2.
Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining with Ryan Hemsley (3-0), Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes (ninth save in nine chances) on a two-hitter in the opener.
While the Mets received uplifting news earlier in the day when manager Luis Rojas said ace Jacob deGrom could return to the rotation on Sunday, skidding New York did little at the plate in its first game after hitting coach Chili Davis was fired and replaced by Hugh Quattlebaum.
The late-night firing Monday occurred after Mets stars Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto praised Donnie Stevenson, an apparently fictional hitting coach.
James McCann hit into a run-scoring forceout, and New York's batting average dropped to .235 with a major league-low 77 runs. The Mets went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position, its RISP average falling to a big league-worst .198. New York lost five of seven and was 11-13 after the opener.
Stroman (3-3) lost his third straight start, allowing four runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings.
This was the NL Central-leading Cardinals' first doubleheader of the season, shortened to seven-inning games under pandemic rules. The Mets were playing in their third twin bill in just over a month.
Nolan Arenado, who singled in his first two at-bats, reached on shortstop Francisco Lindor's throwing error in the fifth and DeJong hit a two-run homer on a slider, his first home run this year at home after hitting six on the road.
Reds 1, White Sox 0 (10): Hall of Famer Tony La Russa developed a reputation as a master strategist while managing the Oakland A's and St. Louis Cardinals to a total of three World Series championships.
His second tenure with the Chicago White Sox is off to a bumpy start. And a decision in Wednesday's 1-0 loss at Cincinnati will only raise more doubts about whether he is the right person for the job.
La Russa acknowledged he was unaware of a rule that would have allowed him to use José Abreu as the automatic runner at second base rather than closer Liam Hendriks in the 10th inning.
"I'll re-read that situation," he said. "I'm guessing you know the rules there. Now, I know."
The pandemic rule states the runner must be the batter preceding that inning's leadoff hitter, but there is an exception if it would be the pitcher.
Abreu walked with one out in the ninth before Andrew Vaughn grounded into a double play. Michael Kopech struck out the first two batters in the bottom half before giving up a single and two walks — one intentional — to load the bases.
The White Sox then made a double switch. Jake Lamb went in to play left field in Vaughn's place and took the pitcher's spot in the order, with Hendriks taking over for Kopech and replacing Vaughn in the fifth spot.
Chicago got out of that jam, sending the game to extra innings. But when the 10th inning started, Hendriks was on second base when Abreu could have been there.
"You have to use whoever made the last out, and that was Vaughn — not Abreu," La Russa said. "Vaughn made the last out."
When a reporter mentioned the exception involving the pitcher's spot, he acknowledged he was not aware.
"I didn't know that," La Russa said. "We all thought that Liam was gonna be the runner and that's how it went. We wanted a double switch to keep him in the game. If you look to Abreu, back to (Yoán) Moncada, so-forth, that's not who you want to double-switch out of the game. I wasn't aware that Abreu could have run. I thought it had to be the guy that made the last out — or that spot in the order."