baseball roundup

Abreu walked with one out in the ninth before Andrew Vaughn grounded into a double play. Michael Kopech struck out the first two batters in the bottom half before giving up a single and two walks — one intentional — to load the bases.

The White Sox then made a double switch. Jake Lamb went in to play left field in Vaughn's place and took the pitcher's spot in the order, with Hendriks taking over for Kopech and replacing Vaughn in the fifth spot.

Chicago got out of that jam, sending the game to extra innings. But when the 10th inning started, Hendriks was on second base when Abreu could have been there.

"You have to use whoever made the last out, and that was Vaughn — not Abreu," La Russa said. "Vaughn made the last out."

When a reporter mentioned the exception involving the pitcher's spot, he acknowledged he was not aware.

"I didn't know that," La Russa said. "We all thought that Liam was gonna be the runner and that's how it went. We wanted a double switch to keep him in the game. If you look to Abreu, back to (Yoán) Moncada, so-forth, that's not who you want to double-switch out of the game. I wasn't aware that Abreu could have run. I thought it had to be the guy that made the last out — or that spot in the order."

