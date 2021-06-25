BASEBALL ROUNDUP

CHICAGO — Yusei Kikuchi pitched another road gem and Luis Torrens homered twice, helping the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 9-3 on Friday night.

Led by Kikuchi and Torrens, Seattle opened a six-game trip with its ninth win in 11 games. Jake Fraley also went deep for the Mariners, and Jake Bauers had a run-scoring single.

Kikuchi allowed one run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings while improving to 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA over his last six starts. Torrens hit a two-run shot in the second and another two-run drive in the seventh for his first career multihomer game.

AL Central-leading Chicago welcomed a crowd of 32,189 for what it dubbed “Reopening Night” — its first home game without COVID-19-related attendance restrictions since the 2019 season. But Carlos Rodón (6-3) struggled with his location, and the White Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Yasmani Grandal's second-inning homer accounted for Chicago's only run against Kikuchi (5-3), who struck out six and walked four. The Japanese left-hander has been one of the AL's best road pitchers this year with a 3-1 record and a 2.89 ERA in eight such starts.