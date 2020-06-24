Baseball's back: MLB sets 60-game sked, opens July 23 or 24

Playoff teams remain at 10 for now — there is still talk of a possible expansion. The rejected deal had called for 16 teams.

Players will start reporting for the resumption of training on July 1. It remains to be seen which players will report back to work — high-risk individuals are allowed to opt out and still receive salary and service time, but others who sit out get neither money nor the service credit needed for eligibility for free agency and salary arbitration.

Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and 20 total games against the five clubs in the corresponding regional division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

This will be MLB's shortest season since 1878, a schedule of such brevity that some fans may question the legitimacy of stats and records.

No decision has been made on whether fans can start attending games at some point.