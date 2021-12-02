Basil
My name is Basil! I am 8 weeks old and the only boy in the Spice Family. I love to... View on PetFinder
Most Popular
A Davenport man on parole until 2027 as a habitual offender has been charged for robbing a woman at gunpoint after he followed her to her Bett…
In the 15 years that have passed since a multimillion dollar home in Bettendorf was destroyed by fire, the number of career firefighters in th…
A paralyzed Davenport woman claims she was forced to operate her electric wheelchair some 20 city blocks — or more than a mile — in 90-degree heat this summer after two Davenport Citibus drivers would not help her get home.
A man died Friday after being struck by a car in Davenport.
Iowa Board of Pharmacy: DeWitt pharmacy put on probation and Blue Grass pharmacist agrees not to practice
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy took two actions that affect Scott County pharmacists at its most recent meeting on Nov. 10.
Iowa’s football team is going back to work Sunday.
East Moline library board member's sister had collected more than 50,000 pieces of jewelry before she died. On Saturday, her rings will go on sale to fund the library’s new building
James Hoffman inherited thousands of collectibles from his sister, Rebecca Hoffman. Now, a portion of her trove — her costume rings — will go up for sale on Saturday at the library, with all of the proceeds going to the East Moline Public Library’s new building campaign.
Though the forecast looks good, especially for December, the wind is likely to whip atop the new Interstate-74 bridge for Wednesday's public c…
The Davenport Police Department has identified a pedestrian who was hit by a car and killed Friday on Jersey Ridge Road.
The Hy-Vee on John Deere Road, Moline will close permanently starting Jan. 1, 2022, according to a Dec. 1 news release. Online pick-up services at the location will be unavailable starting on Monday, Dec. 6.