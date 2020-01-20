Basketball report

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and scored his 10,000th career point as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 111-98 on Monday to sweep the four-game season series.
Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season. He reached 10,000 points on a jump hook with 4:30 remaining in the fourth.
Khris Middleton added 24 points for Milwaukee, which has won 10 consecutive games over the Bulls dating to the 2017-18 season. That's the Bucks' longest winning streak over Chicago since the teams began playing in 1968.
The Bucks have won seven straight and ran their league-best record to 39-6. Milwaukee shot 58 percent, with Middleton connecting on 10 of 13 shots.
Zach LaVine had 24 points for Chicago, which shot just 37 percent. LaVine has scored at least 20 points in 11 consecutive games.
College men
Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57: MaCio Teague had 16 points, fellow transfer Davion Mitchell had 13 and Baylor held on to win its first-ever home game as the No. 1 team.
After leapfrogging Gonzaga for the top spot in the new AP Top 25 poll released earlier in the day, the Bears (16-1, 6-0 Big 12) stretched their winning streak to 15 games. They are 6-0 in conference play for the first time since winning their first 10 Southwest Conference games in 1948.
West Virginia 97, Texas 59: Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points, No. 14 West Virginia jumped to a big early lead and coasted to victory.
College women
South Carolina 81, Miss. St. 79: Tyasha Harris scored a season-high 23 points including the go-ahead basket with 2:01 left, as No. 1 South Carolina rallied from nine points down in the final quarter to outlast No. 9 Mississippi State.