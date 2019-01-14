DURHAM, N.C. — Tyus Battle scored a season-high 32 points, and Syracuse used its 2-3 zone defense to rattle No. 1 Duke in overtime as the Orange pulled off the upset, 95-91 on Monday night.
Paschal Chukwu added 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds while Elijah Hughes added 20 points, Frank Howard finished with 16 and Oshae Brissett had 14 for the Orange (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Syracuse held Duke to 2-of-8 shooting in overtime and to just 21 percent shooting from 3-point range while earning its second victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium in three years.
Battle's jumper about a minute into OT gave Syracuse the lead for good at 89-88. Duke followed that with four consecutive empty possessions — three missed 3s and a turnover that Howard turned into an easy layup.
RJ Barrett's 3 pulled the Blue Devils to 93-91, but Chukwu countered with a dunk from Howard to make it a five-point game.
Zion Williamson had a career-high 35 points and 10 rebounds, and his free throw with 16.2 seconds left in regulation tied it at 85 for Duke (14-2, 3-1), but he missed a second go-ahead foul shot. Brissett grabbed the rebound for Syracuse, but Battle's 3-pointer before the buzzer bounced off the back iron.
Barrett finished with 23 points on 8-of-30 shooting, and added 16 rebounds and nine assists.
Maryland 64, Wisconsin 60: Anthony Cowan Jr. hit a pivotal 3-pointer with 44 seconds left, and No. 19 Maryland edged Wisconsin after blowing a 21-point lead in the second half.
Back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since early December, the Terrapins marked the occasion with a strange hot-and-cold performance against a perennial Big Ten contender before emerging with their sixth straight win.
Maryland (15-3, 6-1) led by 10 after eight minutes and 38-17 with 17:47 remaining before the Badgers (11-6, 3-3) roared back to take a 60-59 lead with 2:01 to go.
Cowan turned it around with his long-range jumper, and the Terps held on after Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers missed two 3-pointers in the final 33 seconds.
Despite making only four of 14 shots, Cowan scored 21 points on the strength of 11-for-13 free-throw shooting. Jalen Smith and Eric Ayala each scored 11 and Bruno Fernando had 10.
Nebraska 66, Indiana 51: Glynn Watson Jr. scored 15 points, Isaac Copeland added 14 and James Palmer Jr. has 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to help Nebraska upset No. 25 Indiana.
The Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) have won two straight overall and three straight in the series. They never trailed.
Romeo Langford had 18 points and Juwan Morgan finished with 17 on a miserable shooting night for the Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3), who have lost three in a row. Indiana's 10-game home winning streak also ended.
Pittsburgh 75, Florida State 62: Trey McGowens had 30 points and seven rebounds, Xavier Johnson scored 16 and Pittsburgh pulled away late for a win over No. 11 Florida State.
McGowens, a freshman guard, attacked the bigger, deeper Seminoles relentlessly to help the Panthers (12-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) end a 13-game losing streak against ranked teams. Pitt's previous victory over a team in the AP Top 25 came against Florida State on Feb. 18, 2017.
Kansas 80, Texas 78: Lagerald Vick scored 21 points, Marcus Garrett added a career-high 20, and No. 7 Kansas held on to beat Texas when Jase Febres' 3-pointer at the buzzer never came close.
Dedric Lawson added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Jayhawks (15-2, 4-1 Big 12), who blew a 10-point second-half lead before escaping with their 10th straight win over the Longhorns (10-7, 2-3).
