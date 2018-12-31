Men
Virginia 100, Marshall 64: Kyle Guy made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points and No. 4 Virginia beat Marshall 100-64 on Monday, giving Tony Bennett his 300th career coaching victory.
Guy also grabbed a career-best eight rebounds while Ty Jerome and Jay Huff added 14 points each for the Cavaliers (12-0). Virginia led 50-25 at halftime, then scored the first 10 points after the break, with Guy scoring eight of them, to remove any possible suspense.
The victory kept alive Virginia's best start to a season since the 2014-15 team won its first 19 games.
Women
Northwestern 68, Illinois 45: Abi Scheid contributed 25 points and 10 rebounds as Northwestern started fast and rolled to an easy victory over Illinois.
The Wildcats (8-5, 1-1 Big Ten) led 14-5 after one quarter and 36-18 at halftime.
Illinois (8-5, 0-2) got only 18 points from its starters as Courtney Joens led with 16 points and J-Naya Ephraim added 11.
