Batterson’s ballot

Here is how the Quad-City Times’ Steve Batterson voted in the AP preseason poll:

1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Wisconsin, 4. Georgia, 5. Ohio State, 6. Washington, 7. Oklahoma, 8. Stanford, 9. Auburn, 10. Michigan State, 11. Miami (Fla.), 12. Penn State, 13. USC, 14. Notre Dame, 15. TCU, 16. Mississippi State, 17. Michigan, 18. West Virginia, 19. Virginia Tech, 20. Texas, 21. Boston College, 22. UCF, 23. Oklahoma State, 24. South Carolina, 25. Boise State

