Friday-Saturday, Sept. 28-29

Humility of Mary Housing: Fresh Start Benefit Sale: Friday, Sept. 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Humility of Mary Housing Inc., 3805 Mississippi Ave., Davenport. Featuring a large selection of gently used or new items including housewares, bedding, toys, jewelry, gift items, furniture, books, games, clothing and more. Proceeds go to provide apartments and programs for families in need.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Rock Island First Church of the Nazarene: 6th annual Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Island First Church of the Nazarene, 2921 38th St. Featuring baked goods, homemade craft items, a variety of vendors and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit local missions. Free.

