An impostor is a person who pretends to be someone else. They may pretend to be someone you know, like a family member, a friend, or someone you feel you know but have not met in person. They may pretend to be working for the government or from a company you trust or a company with which you do business regularly.

Impostors are dishonest people who want to steal your money or personal information and will try to do this through a phone call, text message or email. The phone calls may appear to be a local number, text messages appear to be from real companies or emails with entirely believable government logos or a familiar business on them.

According to the BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, impersonation is a very common tactic used by scammers. Impostor scams come in all shapes and sizes with the same intent — to trick consumers out of money and/or personal information.

IMPOSTOR SCAMS AND HOW THEY WORK:

• Power/Utility scams: Utility impostors may call, text or knock on your door, claiming to be a local representative. The fraudster will say a payment is overdue, and the utility will be shut off if you don’t pay immediately. Contact the number on your bill to pay.

• Phony banking texts/Phishing schemes: A text message is received allegedly from a bank or credit card, with a fraudulent activity alert. A variety of messages and techniques are used with the same desired outcome, information, the key to accessing money.

• IRS/Government imposter: People with overdue taxes will receive written contact and the IRS notifies taxpayers before sending accounts to private collection. Be cautious and skeptical if you get a call first and had no idea you owed taxes.

• Grandparent scam: The scheme involves impersonating a friend or family member in a fabricated urgent situation. Callers prey on a willingness to help and plead for money. Check directly with the individual in question before becoming involved.

• Favor for a friend scam: This is a version of an emergency scam but the caller asks for a small favor instead a large amount. It could even take the form of an imposter religious organization or fake charity asking for gift cards or other monetary donations.

• Tech support scams: A tech support rep calls offering to fix a computer bug, update antivirus plans, or a popup warning appears with instructions to call for help. Scammers posing as employees and convince victims into falsely paying for “support”.

• Better Business Bureau: That’s right, BBB is even an impersonated organization. Scams target businesses and email dangerous links. Never click on a link from an unknown source or give personal or financial information to someone you do not know.

TIPS TO AVOID IMPOSTER SCAMS

• Stay calm. If you receive any of these impostor calls, resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is or how threatening or intimidating the caller sounds.

• Don't reply directly. Don’t respond to the call, text, or email. Instead, call the company or person directly to verify the message that was sent or the phone call received.

• Go to the source or get help. When in doubt, call a friend, loved one or your local BBB at 1-800-222-1600 for assistance and to ask for a second opinion.