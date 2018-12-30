Rock Island's Brea Beal became just the fourth girl in Illinois to win Ms. Basketball for a second consecutive year.
Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp was the first boy from the Mississippi Athletic Conference to earn Mr. Basketball in Iowa.
Beal and Wieskamp, both top 50 national recruits and Gatorade Players of the Year in their respective state, were at the forefront of the Quad-Cities high school basketball scene last winter.
Signed with national power South Carolina, Beal compiled 21.9 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Rocks in leading them to a seventh straight Western Big Six championship. Earlier this season, Beal surpassed 2,000 career points and became Rock Island's all-time leading scorer.
Wieskamp led Muscatine to its first state tournament in 16 years. The four-time all-stater finished with 2,376 career points, tops all-time among Iowa 4A players and sixth regardless of classification. He averaged a MAC-record 33.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. In a win over Bettendorf, he scored the team's first 31 points and had a career-high 54 for the game.
The 6-foot-6 Wieskamp has started all 12 games in his freshman season at Iowa. He is third on the team in scoring at 11.3 points per contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.