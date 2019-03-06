The Chicago Bears have signed kicker Chris Blewitt.
Blewitt left Pittsburgh as the school's career scoring leader with 363 points after making 55 of 79 field goals and 198 of 204 extra points from 2013-16. But he has not played in the NFL.
The Bears announced the signing on Wednesday.
Chicago plans to release embattled kicker Cody Parkey when the league year begins on March 13. The Bears also signed kicker Redford Jones in January.
Browns release linebacker Collins: Jamie Collins had flashes of brilliance with the Browns. Not nearly enough of them, though.
Cleveland released the veteran linebacker on Wednesday with two years remaining on his contract. Collins never lived up to high expectations with New England or the Browns, who were in line to pay him $10.5 million this season and $12.5 million in 2020.
By cutting Collins, the Browns will save $9.25 million in salary-cap space for 2019, leaving them with around $80 million to improve a roster that went 7-8-1 last season.
Weddle says goodbye to Ravens: Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle has bid farewell to Baltimore after apparently being cut by the Ravens.
Weddle's release was reported by NFL Network on Tuesday evening, but not immediately confirmed by the team.
However, Weddle posted on Twitter : "What a great 3 yrs we had in BMORE!!! 3 Pro Bowls, #1 DEF, 2018 AFC north Champs. Ravens took a chance on me and will forever be grateful. Our family will miss Maryland. Excited to see where I end up next season!!!!"
Longtime Packers fullback Kuhn retires: Former Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn has announced his retirement.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made the announcement Wednesday.
Kuhn played nine seasons with the Packers (2007-15) and won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season. Kuhn was a part of Packers teams that won five division titles, finished with at least 10 wins in a season seven times and made the playoffs eight times. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2014, second-team All-Pro in 2011, and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2011, 2014-15).
Broncos release safety Stewart: Safety Darian Stewart is joining a crowded field of free agent safeties following his release Wednesday from the Denver Broncos, where he won a Super Bowl ring.
A starter in Denver since 2015, Stewart was a part of the famed "No Fly Zone" secondary that also featured safety T.J. Ward and cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib.
With Stewart's departure, Harris is the only remaining member of that secondary that helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 three years ago.
