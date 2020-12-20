Bears beat Vikings 33-27 to stay in stride in playoff race

MINNEAPOLIS — David Montgomery burst through a big hole in the defense and carried most of Minnesota's secondary with him across the goal line. That 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, his second score of the game, put Chicago ahead again by double digits.

Every time the Vikings made a push, this once-flailing Bears offense had an answer.

Montgomery rushed 32 times for a career-high 146 yards as Chicago trampled Minnesota's depleted defense and hung on for a 33-27 victory on Sunday to stay in the hunt for the expanded playoffs.

"It's been fun, man, being able to go out there and just let it loose," said Montgomery, the second-year runner and catalyst for a revived group that has averaged 33 points over the last three games.

"He's really, really hard to bring down with one guy. He runs with just extreme passion. The guys love that, and we're feeding off of him," coach Matt Nagy said.

The Bears (7-7), who entered the afternoon one game behind Arizona for the new third wild-card spot in the NFC, never trailed in winning at Minnesota for a third straight year.