Bears' Nagy hands play calls to offensive coordinator Lazor

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has called an audible and given up play-calling duties, after all.

Nagy said Friday he is shifting that job to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in an effort to lift an offense that ranks among the NFL's worst.

Nagy announced the decision after practice, saying it was a difficult and necessary move to make.

The Bears (5-4) have lost three in a row heading into their game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Monday night. Chicago then has a bye.

"If this is what's best for the team, then that's what I'm gonna do," Nagy said. "We need to do what's best for us, not what's best for Matt Nagy. That's where I'm at. I'm excited about it, you know, looking forward to it."

It's not clear if the change is just for one week or a permanent switch.

"I hate to say anything is permanent, but just try to really focus on this week with the Vikings and keep it at that," Nagy said. "Then we'll have the bye and go from there."

Nagy said a few weeks ago he was open to the idea of handing off play-calling duties. But he wasn't ready at the time to take that step.