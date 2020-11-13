Bears' Nagy hands play calls to offensive coordinator Lazor

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has called an audible and given up play-calling duties, after all.
Nagy said Friday he is shifting that job to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in an effort to lift an offense that ranks among the NFL's worst.
Nagy announced the decision after practice, saying it was a difficult and necessary move to make.
The Bears (5-4) have lost three in a row heading into their game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Monday night. Chicago then has a bye.
"If this is what's best for the team, then that's what I'm gonna do," Nagy said. "We need to do what's best for us, not what's best for Matt Nagy. That's where I'm at. I'm excited about it, you know, looking forward to it."
It's not clear if the change is just for one week or a permanent switch.
"I hate to say anything is permanent, but just try to really focus on this week with the Vikings and keep it at that," Nagy said. "Then we'll have the bye and go from there."
Nagy said a few weeks ago he was open to the idea of handing off play-calling duties. But he wasn't ready at the time to take that step.
He said Monday, a day after the offense struggled again in a loss at Tennessee, he was mulling a change in play-callers. He also said if he did make a switch, he wasn't sure he would go public with an announcement.
But on Friday, he did just that.
"It's nothing personal towards anyone outside of this organization or anything like that, but after you start thinking about it, you start talking about it, I think it just makes most sense to go ahead and just explain the why part," Nagy said. "That's kind of what we're doing right now. Everybody understands. There's no questions. There's no concerns. It is what it is and now we just go ahead and move forward."
The offense has been stuck all season. And things haven't gotten any better since quarterback Nick Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky during a Week 3 win at Atlanta.
Chicago ranks 29th in the NFL in yards per game and scoring (19.8) and last in rushing. The Bears have more offensive penalties (63) than any other team.
A lack of reliable play-makers to go with receiver Allen Robinson and a line that wasn't really providing the needed protection before it got banged up haven't made things easier.
The past three games have been particularly rough.
The Bears got dominated by the Los Angeles Rams on a Monday night, fell in overtime to New Orleans and didn't score until the fourth quarter against Tennessee in a 24-17 loss that really wasn't close. And they're starting at a three-game stretch against NFC North opponents. After the bye, the Bears visit Green Bay and host Detroit.
"I'd be lying to every one of you guys if I told you that this is easy," Nagy said. "It's not easy. It's one of my favorite parts of coaching. I love calling plays. I love it. I love it."
Nagy is going with Lazor — who last called plays for Cincinnati in 2018 — over quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and pass game coordinator Dave Ragone. DeFilippo was offensive coordinator in Cleveland, Minnesota and Jacksonville.
Nagy has been in a similar situation. He was Kansas City's offensive coordinator in 2017 when coach Andy Reid handed him play-calling duties late in the season, with the Chiefs at 6-5 following a 5-0 start. They wound up winning the AFC West at 10-6.
"For me in that time where he was able to show the trust in me at that point to give it to me to run the offense and call the plays, it was a little bit of a change up," Nagy said. "And sometimes when you're in this position that we're in right now, you want to make sure that you're looking for solutions."
Bosa remains out: Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa remains in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Miami Dolphins.
Bosa suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of the Chargers' 31-30 loss at Denver on Nov. 1. He did some individual drills during practice this week but hasn't been cleared for full team work.
Running back Justin Jackson is also out for Sunday's game due to a knee injury.
• Panthers defensive end Stephen Weatherly (finger) and running back Reggie Bonnafon (ankle) were placed on injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the season.
The Panthers also officially ruled out running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) and left tackle Russell Okung (calf) for Sunday's home game against Tampa Bay. Safety Jeremy Chinn is expected to play Sunday after missing one week with swelling in his knee.
• The Detroit Lions ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay for Sunday's game against Washington because of a hip injury.
Golladay also missed last weekend's loss at Minnesota. He's played just five games this season after two straight 1,000-yard campaigns.
• Seattle ruled out center Ethan Pocic (concussion) for Sunday's gamae against the Los Angeles Rams. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) will miss his third straight game and defensive tackle Bryan Mone (ankle) is expected to miss several weeks.
Also ruled out is cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who was pulled last week against Buffalo due to a knee problem.
• Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) will not play in Sunday night's road game against the New England Patriots, coach John Harbaugh said.
• The San Francisco 49ers will have to wait at least one more game to get receiver Deebo Samuel back on the field but will have Kendrick Bourne available when they visit New Orleans.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Samuel has been ruled out for a third straight game since injuring his hamstring on Oct. 25 against New England. Bourne was also activated from his second stint on the COVID-19 list and took part in a walkthrough after missing last week’s game.
The Niners also will have rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the field after he missed last week as a “high risk” close contact with Bourne after his positive coronavirus test.
Browns lose Hubbard: The Browns came back from their bye week healthier than they have been in a month only to have an unexpected scare.
Two days before facing Houston, Cleveland placed offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the COVID-19 list after shutting down its facility and delaying practice Friday to do contact tracing that fortunately didn't turn up any other “high-risk" cases.
Hubbard will miss Sunday's game against the Texans. He had started Cleveland's past three games at right guard for Wyatt Teller, who is back and will play after missing three games with a strained calf.
Dolphins assistants out: Four Miami Dolphins assistant coaches will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of COVID-19 protocols.
Sidelined will be defensive line coach Marion Hobby, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, quality control coach Kolby Smith and outside linebackers coach Austin Clark, the team said Friday.
All missed last week's game at Arizona, as did defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, who has since returned.
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and reserve receiver Matt Cole went on the COVID-19 list Thursday and might also miss the Chargers game.
