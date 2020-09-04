Bears name Mitch Trubisky starting quarterback for Week 1 ahead of Nick Foles

But the Bears’ decision to give him that chance indicates a certain level of belief in the offseason improvements Trubisky made with his footwork, accuracy and pocket presence. Now the fourth-year quarterback will get the chance to test his progress in game action.

As final deliberations began, Nagy stressed that accuracy, decision making and timing would be heavily emphasized in the coaches’ assessments. Nagy also reiterated he wanted to compare both quarterbacks’ production and efficiency in situational work at practices, whether that be in the red zone, on third downs, during two-minute drills or running the four-minute offense.

The Bears deemed Trubisky had the better performance and was a more trustworthy option to start.

Nagy, however, emphasized during camp that the runner-up of the competition needed to remain upbeat and fully locked in.

“Someone is going to get the job and someone is not going to get the job,” Nagy said. “And they’re both going to have to handle that the right way because it’s a long season. In the end we all understand that this whole entire organization feels good with both quarterbacks. And that’s a good problem to have. Now it’s our job to make it work.”