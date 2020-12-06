Bears on 6-game skid after blowing late lead against Lions

CHICAGO — Mitchell Trubisky made a critical mistake. Chicago's defense struggled once again. A blocked extra point was costly.

The Bears did what bad teams do in their sixth consecutive loss — increasing the likelihood of the type of housecleaning that bad teams do at the end of another disappointing season.

Trubisky fumbled with 1:48 remaining, leading to Adrian Peterson's go-ahead touchdown run, and Chicago blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 34-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

"To have a lead like this and lose this way, you know, it stings. It hurts," coach Matt Nagy said. "They all sting. They all hurt."

The Bears (5-7) had won five in a row against the Lions, including a dramatic 27-23 victory at Detroit in Week 1. They were hoping another matchup with a struggling Lions team that just fired its general manager and coach would launch a strong finish to the season.

Not so much.

"Obviously, we don't want to be in this situation, but I don't believe negativity or holding your head down is going to help us get out of this," Trubisky said. "So you've got to believe that we're going to turn it around, I think, continue to stay positive and just continue to work hard will help us turn it around."