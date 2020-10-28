Bears star receiver Robinson in NFL's concussion protocol

On another note, Nagy said he and quarterback Nick Foles are "in such a good spot with our relationship." That came into question during the game after commentator Brian Griese said Foles questioned the play-calling in his production meeting with the broadcast crew over the weekend.

"We were talking to Nick Foles yesterday, (and) he said, 'You know, sometimes play calls come in and I know that I don't have time to execute that play call," Griese said during the game. "You know, I'm the one out here getting hit. Sometimes the guy calling the plays, Matt Nagy, he doesn't know how much time there is back here,'" Griese said in the fourth quarter. "So that's something that they have to get worked out."

Foles called it a miscommunication with Griese, whom he also said is "a great dude." And he insisted he has a "great" relationship with Nagy.

"We had really great conversations," Foles said. "It's unfortunate it happened but it did. It's really the first time I think I've ever had to deal with something like this but, you know, people make mistakes and things happen and we move on and there's grace."

NFL note

Seahawks get pass rush help: Carlos Dunlap made it clear he wanted out of Cincinnati and got his wish.