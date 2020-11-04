Bears' Trubisky sidelined by shoulder injury against Saints

Mitchell Trubisky's brief appearance last week was a painful one for the Chicago Bears' former starting quarterback.
Trubisky injured his right shoulder when he was tackled running the ball on his lone snap in an overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday.
In his first appearance since he was replaced by Nick Foles during the Week 3 win at Atlanta, Trubisky came on in the first quarter on Sunday. He landed awkwardly on his throwing shoulder, Nagy said, when he was tackled by linebacker Alex Anzalone and jogged off the field.
Nagy also said the pain worsened as the day wore on. He said Trubisky is rehabbing and the Bears aren't sure how long he will be sidelined.
"Mitch has been really, really good throughout this whole process," Nagy said. "I couldn't have asked for him to be any better, he's handled it like an absolute pro, and it doesn't surprise me one bit. At the same point in time, you know, the position that we are in and that we've gone through to get to this point, we also know that using him in different areas and growing with a package with him can be good. And I think that was a start for us right there."
Bears release Ginn: The Chicago Bears released veteran receiver and punt returner Ted Ginn Jr. on Wednesday.
The Bears expected the 35-year-old Ginn to be a playmaker on offense and special teams when they signed him to a one-year contract in May. He had just three catches for 40 yards and five punt returns for 24 yards.
Ginn did not run one back against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago as Johnny Hekker buried the Bears inside the 10 on all five of his punts. And he was inactive against New Orleans last week.
The Bears (5-3) have lost two straight heading into their game at Tennessee on Sunday.
A 14-year veteran who has played in Super Bowls with San Francisco and Carolina, Ginn has 412 receptions for 5,742 yards. He also returned 262 punts for 2,624 yards with four touchdowns and 307 kickoffs for 6,899 yards and three TDs. He is one of 10 players to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game and in 2009 became the first to run back two for 100 yards in the same game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!