The creepy, crawly household pests commonly known as bed bugs cause headaches across the Quad-Cities. 

They don't carry disease, so they're not necessarily a health hazard. But it can take an emotional and psychological toll when the unwanted pests move in. Treatment is often expensive, and anything less than a thorough extermination means the bugs are unlikely to be gone for good. 

The number of bed bug cases in the Quad-Cities increased drastically around the turn of the century. Numbers have stagnated since then, but local exterminators say keeping the bugs at bay is a a daily challenge. 

Here's what you need to know about preventing and treating those bed bugs that just won't leave the Quad-Cities alone. 

