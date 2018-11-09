John Kerr hit two free throws with 17 seconds left to take the lead and St. Ambrose held on from there to beat Rochester (Mich.) 77-74 and improve its record to 4-1.
The Bees are off to their best start since the 2014-15 season.
St. Ambrose led by 10 at the break and still led by 12 65-53 with 8:19 left. The Warriors, who received votes in the NAIA Div. II preseason poll, weren't done, however.
Rochester used runs of 8-0 and 10-1 to grab the lead 74-73 on a Peter Agba layup with 40 seconds left. Agba fouled Kerr on the next trip down the floor, however, setting the stage for the sophomore to hit the decisive free throws.
Michael Williams led the way with 18 points, including two free throws to extend the lead with seven seconds left, and Kerr chipped in 15.
In all seven Bees scored at least seven points on the night.
Southeast CC 81, Black Hawk 79: The Braves shook off early struggles to give themselves a chance to win late Friday, but a Kalem Hardaway 3-pointer with less than four seconds left sank Black Hawk's hopes and lifted Southeast to the win.
Annawan grad Owen Landwehr had hit a layup with 10 seconds left to give the Braves a 79-78 advantage. Landwehr and Blake Maris led the Braves with 16 points apiece, and Isaiah Lasenby (11), Will Washington (10) and Landwehr's high school teammate Ben Buresh (11) joined them in double figures.
Black Hawk trailed by as much as 15 in the first half and still faced a 10-point deficit at halftime.
“The game winner was at the end, but we lost the game with a poor start,” Black Hawk coach Darren Bizarri said. “We just didn’t have the energy we needed at either end of the floor and it cost us. We have to learn to show up ready to play.”
Women's basketball
Iowa State 95, Niagara 35: The Cyclones opened the Preseason NIT with a decisive win over Niagara Friday afternoon.
Freshman Ashley Joens led the way for Iowa State with 16 points, all in the first half, as the Cyclones built a 49-12 halftime advantage.
Senior Bridget Carleton posted a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 15 rebounds and added seven assists. Fellow senior Ines Nezerwa added 14 points off the bench.
All 12 Cyclones who played scored.
Iowa State opened the game on a 22-2 run and never looked back.
Benedictine 71, Augustana 66: The Vikings used 18 steals and 19 offensive rebounds to get 18 more shots than Benedictine, but shaky shooting made it all for naught Friday.
Augustana shot just 30.4 percent from the field and 26.3 from 3-point range while Benedictine answered with 49 percent and 38.5 percent respectively.
Izzy Anderson led Augie with 19 points and Alexis Jones added 13 as well as team-highs in rebounds (8) and steals (7). Anderson and Scooter Lopez each tallied five steals.
Wrestling
Hawkeyes top CSU Bakersfield, shut out Kent St: The Iowa wrestling season got off to a rousing start as the third-ranked Hawkeyes lost one total match in defeating Cal State Bakersfield and Kent State on Friday.
The 36-3 win against Bakersfield was the 1,000th in program history. Iowa is one of only four programs to hit that mark.
North Scott grad Mitch Bowman got a 6-2 decision win for the Hawkeyes at 197 pounds against Mark Penyacsek from Bakersfield, and six wrestlers earned their first wins for the Hawkeyes.
Top-ranked Spencer Lee got a pair of tech falls at 125 pounds, and Max Murin (141), Pat Lugo (149), Kaleb Young (157) and Alex Marinelli (165) all got pins in the 45-0 win over Kent State.
