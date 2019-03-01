BROOKINGS, S.D. — St. Ambrose senior Josh Pestka will run for a national championship today.
Pestka won his heat and posted the second-fastest time Friday in the semifinals of the 1,000-meter run at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, highlighting Fighting Bees performances at the national meet.
His time of 2 minutes, 31.25 seconds was topped only by the 3:29.27 posted by Alex Navarro of Eastern Oregon, advancing the former North Scott prep from Long Grove into today's eight-runner final in the event.
Pestka entered the meet seeded ninth in the event.
Three other St. Ambrose athletes recorded top-15 finishes at the NAIA meet.
In the men's long jump Alec McElyea, a sophomore from Chillicothe, Illinois, finished 12th with a jump of 22 feet, 5 inches. McElyea entered
Two Fighting Bees middle distance runners finished 13th and 15th in the women's 1,000.
Abby Sears, a senior from Bettendorf, took 13th in a time of 3:02.64 while Ashley Plumb, a a senior from Macomb finished in 3:06.08, good for 15th place.
The Bees' Rane Nichols, a senior from Davenport West, finished 21st in the men's 1,000 and Jack Reemtsma,a senior from Davenport Central, took 26th in the in the 60 hurdles.
In women's competition, St. Ambrose freshman Abby Camp finished 21st in the long jump.
Women's basketball
Missouri State 58, Northern Iowa 48: Missouri State scored the first eight points Friday and Northern Iowa could never recover as the Panthers suffered the Missouri Valley Conference road loss.
The Bears (18-8, 14-1), who are tied atop the conference standings with Drake forced the Panthers (17-10, 10-5) into 31 turnovers, which they turned into 30 points.
Taylor Hagen led the Panthers with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Danielle Gitzen topped Missouri State scorers with 13 points.
