St. Ambrose got a pair of three throws from Ben Schols with nine seconds left to break an 82-all tie and then forced two turnovers to hold on for an 84-82 victory over Olivet Nazarene on Wednesday.
The Bees led by 10 with less than two minutes left, but the Tigers hit six straight shots down the stretch, including three 3-pointers, tying the score on a Nic Reed 3.
Warren Allen led the Bees with 25 points and got a steal after Schols' free throws to help ice the game.
Jake Meeske added 19 points and John Kerr 18. The two combined to go 13-18 from the field on a night the Bees (5-1, 1-0) shot 57.7 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from 3-point range.
Warren Allen and Michael Williams shared game highs in rebounds with eight as the Bees outrebounded the Tigers 36-25.
Women's basketball
Illinois 73, Valparaiso 54: Brandi Beasley scored 18 points and dished out a team-high five assists as the Illini blew the game open in the third quarter to earn the win over the Crusaders.
Illinois outscored Valparaiso 22-10 in the third to turn a single-digit halftime lead into a comfortable 21-point advantage.
The Illini grabbed the lead for good with a 12-2 first quarter run sparked by five points apiece from Alex Wittinger and Arieal Scott.
Wittinger chipped in 17 for the Illini to go with a game-high 12 rebounds, including six offensive. Valparaiso only managed four offensive rebounds as a team, getting thrashed on the glass by a count of 51-23.
Olivet Nazarene 109, St. Ambrose 69: Hailey Cook's 26 points weren't enough against No. 18 Olivet Nazarene Wednesday, as the Tigers rolled to the win in the CCAC opener for both schools.
The Bees stayed within five after the opening quarter, but the Tigers' edge ballooned to 22 by halftime and grew from there.
Maddy Cash added eight points and eight assists for St. Ambrose (3-3, 0-1), and Jamie Martens grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
The Tigers' used their 3-point prowess to good effect, hitting 22-45 from beyond the arc to just 1-8 for the Bees.
