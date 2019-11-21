Before you buy a tree, know where you're going to put it

The weekend after Thanksgiving is traditionally when most Christmas tree buying occurs.

Whether you cut your own tree or buy a pre-cut tree, there are several things to consider. Here are some tips from horticulturists at Iowa State University.

To have additional questions answered contact Hortline at hortline@iastate.edu or call 515-294-3108.

Q: What factors should be considered when purchasing a Christmas tree?

A: Know where you will put the tree in your home. Be sure to choose a location away from heat sources, such as a fireplace or furnace vents. Also, decide on the size (height and width) of the tree you want.

Trees may be purchased from cut-your-own tree farms or as cut trees in commercial lots. A list of tree farms in your area can be found at the Iowa Christmas Tree Growers Association website at http://www.iowachristmastrees.com. Carefully check trees at commercial tree lots to ensure the freshness of previously cut trees.

When looking for a tree, select one that has a straight trunk. A tree with a straight trunk will be easier to set upright in the stand. Check the diameter of the trunk to make sure it will fit in your stand. A tree with a bare side may be fine if you intend to place it in a corner or against a wall.