Beg your pardon

Some changes have been made in the meeting schedule for Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship that was reported in a story published Friday. A Chi Alpha meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Gerber Center for Student Life at Augustana College in Rock Island. A spring Chi Alpha launch will take place in April.
