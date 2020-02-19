Beilein resigns as coach, says emotional goodbye to Cavs

Beilein resigns as Cavaliers coach
John Beilein stood in front of the Cleveland Cavaliers and emotionally explained why he's leaving. This was goodbye.
But even on his way out, the admired coach gave his players one last lesson. He showed them honesty, dignity and vulnerability. He admitted the losing had beaten him.
Beilein said he couldn't go on.
"It took a real man to do that today," Cavs forward Kevin Love said. "Everybody you talk to will say they respected the hell out of him."
One of college basketball's most successful coaches over the past two decades, the 67-year-old Beilein didn't make it through one NBA season. He resigned Wednesday after just 54 games with the rebuilding Cavaliers just 14-40.
Beilein surprisingly left Michigan after 12 seasons and signed a five-year contract last May. The team said he will be reassigned to a different role within the organization.
Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is taking over Beilein and will attempt to put the pieces back together for the next 28 games — and beyond. The team is still working through some contract language for Bickerstaff, who took over teams in Memphis and Houston but is thankful not to have the "interim" tag on his title this time.
— Associated Press
McIlroy rejects thought of playing in new tour
Rory McIlroy became the first top player to publicly reject the idea of a proposed new tour, saying he values his choice of where to play over whatever money the Premier Golf League is promising.
"I would like to be on the right side of history on this one," McIlroy said Wednesday at the Mexico Championship.
McIlroy said the only thing that could change his mind were if all the top players decided to join, and he doesn't see that happening.
"I think it's very split at the moment," he said.
Talk of a Premier Golf League has been around for about six years and picked up momentum — along with serious funding, primarily from Saudi Arabia — in recent months. Organizers have been talking to players and agents the last few months in the Bahamas, Australia and last week in Los Angeles.
The idea of the Premier Golf League is to invigorate golf by putting together 12 four-man teams that would be required to play 18 events — 10 of them in the U.S. — that feature 54 holes, no cut and a shotgun start to fit a five-hour broadcast window. Total prize money would be $240 million, and the top player could earn as much as $50 million.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo to players last month that effectively said that because the tour has contracts with title sponsors for a full schedule and television partners, anyone joining the Premier Golf League would have to give up their PGA Tour memberships.
— Associated Press