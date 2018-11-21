Morgan Bell has loved to ice skate since starting at age 5 in Charleston, S.C.
For the past four years, she's personified a popular part perfectly suited to her blades — the feisty, goofy Anna from the blockbuster Disney animated film “Frozen.” The touring “Disney on Ice presents Frozen” glides into the TaxSlayer Center for seven performances Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.
“The thing I love most about Anna, she's so relatable to so many people,” Bell, 27, said in a recent phone interview, noting she's unfortunately unrelated to the 38-year-old Kristen Bell, the star who gave voice to the royal sister of Elsa in the biggest-grossing animated flick of all time.
“Everybody has a little Anna personality — clumsy, outgoing,” Morgan Bell said. “To bring that to the ice is fun. I'm not so much graceful, more a bull in a china cabinet.”
She first joined Disney on Ice producer Feld Entertainment in 2014 with “Dream Big,” in which “Frozen” was just part of the icy extravaganza. On tour last year, Bell said of Anna: “She’s determined and motivated and wants to do what’s right, and she’s not going to let someone stop her.”
A different Disney on Ice — “Reach for the Stars” — came to the Moline arena this time last year, with “Frozen” as the final segment, but without Bell. This time, the wintry fairy tale is the main feature.
The complete adventure of the Academy Award-winning film will be told live in this production — “Anna, a girl with an extraordinary heart, embarks on an epic journey to find her sister, the magical Elsa, who is determined to remain secluded as she finally feels free to test the limits of her powers,” according to a synopsis. “Rugged mountain man Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, the lovable and hilarious snowman Olaf and the mystical trolls help Anna along the way in this story about love conquering fear.”
“In our many years of producing Disney On Ice shows, Feld Entertainment has been waiting for a film like this,” producer Nicole Feld said in a tour release. “While it might seem obvious that 'Frozen' is well suited for the ice, this Disney On Ice production will touch audiences emotionally through innovative show elements and world-class skating.”
Mickey and Minnie Minnie Mouse will take you through the magical story based in Arendelle, with appearances by beloved Disney princesses and favorite characters from Disney/Pixar's “Toy Story” and “Finding Nemo” and Disney's “The Lion King.”
The set design will encompass space from the ice surface up through the air, drawing everyone into the story and closer to the characters, as you may feel like you're trekking up to the North Mountains and experience the storm inside Elsa, the synopsis says. “Elsa's magic will be enhanced by state-of-the art special effects while her emotions will be conveyed through powerful skating.”
“It's so exciting, fun to skate it, and even more fun to watch,” Bell said in the interview. “The way Elsa has effects in the show are pretty special as well...The show follows the movie, and features all of the songs.”
Skating with Disney was not her career goal, as she has competed in figure skating across the nation, including three U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Her first championship, in 2011 in Greensboro, N.C., was especially memorable, Bell said.
“My whole goal was to be in the top 10, to compete on NBC,” she said. “I came in as a nobody; nobody knew who I was. I skated a really good short program. I was ninth in the nation, and got a standing ovation after that.”
“I had done well enough I earned a spot for TV. I was able to share something so special to me with an arena filled with people and they appreciated my performance,” Bell recalled. “It is the best feeling in the world to hear thousands of people clapping for you. Certainly something that I will never forget.”
“I love being able to share my passion for skating with audiences,” she said. “The reactions I see and hear are incredible and I wouldn't trade them for anything in the world. It is certainly a special feeling to have people appreciate a performance you give.”
Now she can't imagine not skating with Disney, and it's still nerve-wracking as being scrutinized during a two-minute short program, or four-minute long program in competitions.
“You have a different audience every night who haven't seen me play this character, haven't seen this live before,” Bell said. “It's another pressure to bring the best show possible to you guys. It's more fun and excitement, but of course there is nerves, just a different type.”
Skating in “Frozen” — which is also a successful Broadway musical, and a film sequel coming in November 2019 — is “such a dream come true,” she said. “Every show is so exciting, to hear the reactions from the audience, singing and dancing, I feel special moments. I get to help people make memories, help families have a fun night out.”
“Five years after it was released, it's amazing to see how popular it is,” Bell said of the original. “It's a great story, that focuses on the aspect of family love, the bond between sisters. It's a good message for little girls.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.