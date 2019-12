Belladiva will be featured in a free New Year's Eve show beginning at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Belladiva is a powerhouse with 17 years of experience, talent and artistry. This 10-piece show band features an accomplished ensemble of singers and musicians who cover a wide variety of music from pop, rhythm & blues, rock, country, and disco.