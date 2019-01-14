1. Bellevue (15-0, LW: 2)
The Comets eked out a 49-42 win over Monticello to remain unbeaten. Giana Michels scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the win. Bellevue's average margin of victory this year is 18 points.
This week: Tuesday at Anamosa; Friday at Wilton
2. Geneseo (16-5, LW: 1)
The Maple Leafs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 78-47 win over Rochelle. Geneseo will be without senior Tori Verbeck, who suffered an ACL tear and meniscus injury in the IHMVCU Shootout.
This week: Tuesday vs. Ottawa; Friday at Kewanee MLK Tournament; Saturday at Kewanee MLK Tournament
3. Wilton (13-1, LW: 3)
Emily Lange scored 33 points as the Beavers won their only game of the week over West Liberty. Lange leads Class 2A with 24.3 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the state regardless of class.
This week: Tuesday vs. Iowa City Regina; Friday vs. Bellevue
4. Central DeWitt (11-2, LW: 4)
The Sabers snapped a two-game losing streak with wins over Maquoketa and West Delaware. The Sabers are having their best season since the 2010-11 season when they reached the state tournament.
This week: Tuesday at Solon; Friday vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
5. Riverdale (15-6, LW: 5)
The Rams took control of first place in the Three Rivers West race with a 39-32 win over Orion. Lauren Lodico had 11 points in the win while Shae Hanrahan grabbed 14 rebounds.
This week: Thursday vs. Fulton; Friday vs. Pearl City
