BERNIE SANDERS
0 comments

BERNIE SANDERS

  • Updated
  • 0
011320-qct-opn-sanders-01.JPG

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders met with the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus editorial board on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Davenport.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /
  • Establish an annual tax on the extreme wealth of the top 0.1 percent of U.S. households
  • Increase the tax rate to 2 percent on individuals whose net worth is from $50 to $250 million
  • Eliminate Trump tax cuts that benefit the wealthy and corporations
  • End special tax breaks on capital gains and dividends for the top 1%
  • Cap consumer loans and credit cards rates at 15 percent across all financial institutions
  • Deny federal contracts to companies that pay poverty wages, outsource jobs overseas, engage in union busting, deny good benefits, and pay CEOs outrageous compensation packages
  • Double union membership within four years
  • Revise trade deals to prevent the outsourcing of American jobs and raise wages
  • Deny federal contracts to corporations that outsource American jobs
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News