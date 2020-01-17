- Establish an annual tax on the extreme wealth of the top 0.1 percent of U.S. households
- Increase the tax rate to 2 percent on individuals whose net worth is from $50 to $250 million
- Eliminate Trump tax cuts that benefit the wealthy and corporations
- End special tax breaks on capital gains and dividends for the top 1%
- Cap consumer loans and credit cards rates at 15 percent across all financial institutions
- Deny federal contracts to companies that pay poverty wages, outsource jobs overseas, engage in union busting, deny good benefits, and pay CEOs outrageous compensation packages
- Double union membership within four years
- Revise trade deals to prevent the outsourcing of American jobs and raise wages
- Deny federal contracts to corporations that outsource American jobs
BERNIE SANDERS