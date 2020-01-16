- Decriminalize immigration and demilitarize the southern border
- End the separation of children from parents at the border and reunite families
- Provide a path to citizenship within five years for 11 million undocumented immigrants already in the U.S.
- Reinstate DACA and immediately offer citizenship to 1.8 million eligible Dreamers
- Stop deportations until an audit of past practices and policies is completed
- End the "Muslim ban"
- End for-profit detention centers
- Immediately stop construction of the wall
- Break up ICE and Customs and Border Protections agencies
BERNIE SANDERS