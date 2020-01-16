BERNIE SANDERS
0 comments

BERNIE SANDERS

  • Updated
  • 0
011320-qct-opn-sanders-05.JPG

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders met with the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus editorial board on Sunday in Davenport.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /
  •     Decriminalize immigration and demilitarize the southern border
  •     End the separation of children from parents at the border and reunite families
  •     Provide a path to citizenship within five years for 11 million undocumented immigrants already in the U.S.
  •     Reinstate DACA and immediately offer citizenship to 1.8 million eligible Dreamers
  •     Stop deportations until an audit of past practices and policies is completed
  •     End the "Muslim ban"
  •     End for-profit detention centers
  •     Immediately stop construction of the wall
  •     Break up ICE and Customs and Border Protections agencies
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News