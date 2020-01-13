- Provide free tuition for all public colleges, universities and trade-schools
- Cancel all student loan debt for the 45 million Americans who owe about $1.6 trillion. Place a cap on student loan interest rates going forward at 1.88 percent.
- Invest $1.3 billion every year in private, non-profit historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions
- Set teachers' salaries starting at $60,000, expand collective bargaining rights, teacher tenure and provide funding for out-of-pocket expenses like classroom materials.
- Give all students free school meals with locally-sourced food.
- Rebuild, modernize and "green" all schools.
Bernie Sanders