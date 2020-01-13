- Expand background checks and end the gun show loophole.
- Ban the sale and distribution of assault weapons.
- Prohibit high-capacity ammunition magazines
- Ban 3-D printing of firearms and bump stocks
- Legalize marijuana and expunge past convictions
- Ban for-profit prisons and detention centers
- End cash bail
- End solitary confinement
- Make prison and jail communications, re-entry, diversion and treatment programs free.
- Cut the national prison population in half and end mass incarceration by abolishing the death penalty, three strikes laws and mandatory minimum sentences.
- Ban the prosecution of children under the age of 18 in adult courts.
- Ban the imprisonment of youth for misdemeanor offenses.
Bernie Sanders