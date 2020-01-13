You are the owner of this article.
Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders met with the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus editorial board on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Davenport.

  • Expand background checks and end the gun show loophole.
  • Ban the sale and distribution of assault weapons.
  • Prohibit high-capacity ammunition magazines
  • Ban 3-D printing of firearms and bump stocks
  • Legalize marijuana and expunge past convictions
  • Ban for-profit prisons and detention centers
  • End cash bail
  • End solitary confinement
  • Make prison and jail communications, re-entry, diversion and treatment programs free.
  • Cut the national prison population in half and end mass incarceration by abolishing the death penalty, three strikes laws and mandatory minimum sentences.
  • Ban the prosecution of children under the age of 18 in adult courts.
  • Ban the imprisonment of youth for misdemeanor offenses.
