BEST OF THE REST

Bryan Petersen (Clinton), started 64 games Iowa State 2007-09, 6.2 points per game.

Herb Millard (Rock Island), 10.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game at Creighton 1960-62.

Ed Conroy (Assumption), three-year starter at The Citadel, 8.0 points per game.

Mike Heitman (Moline), two-year starter at Iowa, 10.3 points per game in 1959-60.

Andrew Naeve (East Central), two-year starter at Cornell, 10.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 2006-07.

Paul Doerrfeld (Davenport West), 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 98 games at Iowa State 1986-91.

Ken Buckles (Davenport), 10.7 points per game as starter at Iowa 1952-53.

Hal Bateman (Davenport Central), 5.7 points and 4.1 assists per game at Stephen F. Austin 2011-13.

Karl Petersen (Davenport Central), 6.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in two years at Western Illinois 2000-02, 1,072 points in two years at St. Ambrose.

Matt Fitzpatrick (Assumption), 1,372 points at St. Ambrose 2001-04, second in career assists and steals.

Bob Van Vooren (Moline), 7.3 points per game in 74 games at Marquette 1952-55.