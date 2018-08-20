1. Alternating Currents
From a screening of "A Quiet Place," and Q&A with the blockbuster film's Bettendorf-born screenwriters to dozens of concerts to pop-up comedy sets and many more happenings, there's a dizzying amount of things to do during the second annual Alternating Currents,which kicks off Thursday and features events at several venues, businesses and outdoor spaces around downtown Davenport. A majority of the festival's offerings, including professional wrestling matches, are free and open to the public. A $20 weekend pass will cover all shows to be held this weekend at the Redstone Room, Stardust and the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel. Tickets for the headlining event — a Dr. Dog concert at the Adler Theatre on Saturday — cost $33-$43 and are on sale Ticketmaster.com and at the Adler Theatre Box Office. Purchasing a ticket to see Dr. Dog will get festival-goers $5 off a weekend pass. For more info, visit alternatingcurrentsqc.com, where you'll find instructions on how to download the festival's mobile app that details a full lineup.
Thursday-Sunday, downtown Davenport, $20 for weekend pass
2. The Beach Boys with John Stamos
The Beach Boys are bringing their classic hits, such as "Kokomo," "Fun Fun Fun," and "Wouldn't It Be Nice" to the TaxSlayer Center stage this week. Joining rock 'n' roll hall of famers are special guests The Boat Drunks, billed as the Midwest's best Jimmy Buffet tribute band, as well as John Stamos, the actor/musician best known for his TV role on "Full House" who has occasionally performed with the band. Music starts at 7 p.m. Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, costing $39.50 and $69.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office and by calling 1-800-745-3000.
7 p.m. Sunday, TaxSlayer Center, $39.50 and $69.50
3. Chalk Arts Fest
The Quad-City Arts Chalk Art Fest is part of Alternating Currents. For the second year, chalk artists will transform 2nd Street in downtown Davenport into colorful creations and compete for $1,500 in cash prizes, including a people's choice award. Fest-goers can watch and make their own chalk drawings, too. The Chalk Art Fest, a free event, is set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday between the intersections of 2nd and Perry streets and 2nd and Iowa Streets in downtown Davenport.
noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday,
4. OMG Becky Fest
This is another festival-within-a-festival happening as part of Alternating Currents. Crafted QC, the retail shop and classroom at 217 E 2nd St., Davenport, is hosting its third installment of OMG Beckyfest. The free indie arts fair features over 100 vendors from the Quad-Cities and the Midwest and will be set up from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday inside the River Center's Great Hall as well on the outdoor green space in front of the River Center on 2nd Street in downtown Davenport.
Saturday and Sunday, inside and outside River Center. Free
5. Movie in the park
Grab a blanket and enjoy an outdoor move night at Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W Central Park Ave., Davenport. The Movie in the Park series is presented by The Friends of Vander Veer and Davenport Parks and Recreation. Food trucks will arrive at 6 p.m., family-friendly activities will be available at 7 p.m. and a costume parade is set for 7:30 p.m. The movie — which will be selected via a Facebook vote between options such as "Cinderella," "Wonder," "Finding Dory" and "Despicable Me 3"— will start at sunset.
6 p.m. Friday, Vander Veer Botanical Park. Free
6. 'Dead Man's Cell Phone'
The QC Theatre Workshop will open in its 2018-19 season with the area's debut of "Dead Man's Cell Phone," a comedy about "lost and found connections in the modern world" written by Sarah Ruhl. The play will run from Friday to Sept. 9 at the QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances at 3 p.m. Admission follows a "Pay What It's Worth” pricing policy, in which guests pay after the performance. Doors open 30 minutes before each show. To make reservations and for more information, call 563-823-8893 or visit QCTheatreWorkshop.org and Facebook.com/QCTheatreWorkshop.
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, QC Theatre Workshop, "Pay What It's Worth"
7. Wax Wednesday
Check out Wax Wednesday, a weekly event presented by the River Music Experience in which variety of records will be spun on the outdoor patio of Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. During this Wax Wednesday, a seasonal brew, Cherry Blonde Ale, will be on tap.
5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Brewery. Free
8. The Still Tide at Raccoon Motel
Before beginning a stretch of shows in Europe later this month, Denver, Colorado-based indie rock band The Still Tide will make a stop in the Quad-Cities this week. See them, with Mo Carter and Company, on Tuesday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $8 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Raccoon Motel, $8
9. Thursday night groove
