1. 'Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh'
See the musical "Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh," this week at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, which cost $27 in advance and $30 on the day of the show, $15 for children 10 or younger, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and charge by phone at 800-745-3000.
7 p.m. Saturday, Adler Theatre, $27-$30
2. Festival of Trees
You can still check out the Kwik Star Festival of Trees through Sunday at the River Center in downtown Davenport. Check out the display of more than 150 designer trees and other holiday items sold to raise money for Quad-City Arts, an area nonprofit arts organization. Admission costs $10 for adults, $6 for those over 60 and $3 for kids ages 2-10. For more info, visit qcfestivaloftrees.com.
Through Sunday, River Center, $3-$10
3. Izaak Opatz
Singer-songwriter Izaak Opatz is playing two shows on back-to-back nights with special guest Peter Oren this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The shows are set for 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Tickets cost $15 in advance and are available at racoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Raccoon Motel, $15
4. 'Back in Black Friday'
See Electric Shock, an AC/DC cover band based in the Quad-Cities, in concert on Friday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $8 in advance and $10 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Friday, Redstone Room, $8-$10
5. No Doubt tribute band
No Duh, a No Doubt and Gwen Stefani tribute band that brings hits such as "Hollaback Girl" and "Don't Speak" to life, will play a show this week at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets cost $15 and are available online at rhythmcitycasino.com.
8 p.m. Friday, Rhythm City Casino, $15
6. 'It Had to Be You'
The romantic comedy play "It Had to Be You" opens its two-week run at The Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Avenue, Moline, this weekend. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday as well as next weekend. Tickets, $16, are available online at theblackboxtheatre.com.
Friday-Sunday, The Black Box Theatre, $16
7. All Sweat Productions presents: "The Last Waltz"
Quad-City musicians are getting together to play a show in tribute to "The Last Waltz," the 1976 concert, held on Thanksgiving Day, by The Band and the accompanying documentary by Martin Scorsese. During that concert, members of The Band were joined by artists such Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Ringo Starr, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, Eric Clapton and more. The tribute concert is slated for 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Redstone Room, $12-$15
8. Quad-City Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair
Check out the 29th annual Quad-City Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Admission costs $5.
Friday-Sunday, QCCA Expo Center, $5
9. The Night People
The Night People, a rock band that has played music in the Quad-Cities for over 50 years, was inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Music Association Hall of Fame in 2017. The group is playing a free show on Friday at Gypsy Highway, formerly the Rusty Nail, at 2606 Locust St., Davenport.
8 p.m. Friday, Gypsy Highway. Free
