1. Festival of Trees
The 33rd Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees kicks off Saturday and runs through Nov. 25 at the River Center in downtown Davenport. Check out the display of over 150 designer trees and other holiday items that are sold to raise money for Quad-City Arts, an area nonprofit arts organization. Also on Saturday is the Festival of Trees Holiday Parade, featuring helium balloons, marching bands, clowns, floats and more, which steps off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and 3rd Street. Admission costs $10 for adults, $6 for those over 60 and $3 for kids ages 2-10. For more info, visit qcfestivaloftrees.com.
Saturday-Nov. 25, River Center, $3-$10
2. 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' in concert
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring a screening, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," with live orchestra accompaniment performing John Williams’ score. Tickets, $25-$60, are available at the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Box Office and online at qcso.org or by calling 563-322-7276.
2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Adler Theatre, $25-$60
3. Chris Janson at Rhythm City Casino
Country artist Chris Janson, known for hits such as "Drunk Girl" and "Fix A Drink," will be performing this week at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets, $30, $40, $45, $50, $60, are available at rhythmcitycasino.showare.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.
8 p.m. Saturday, Rhythm City Casino, $30-60
4. GAS Fest
The three-day GAS Feed & Seed Festival, featuring more than 20 musical and comedy acts at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport, kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. One-day passes cost between $20 and $30, a pass for Friday and Saturday shows cost $40 and a three-day pass costs $50. For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit moellernights.com/gas.
Thursday-Saturday, Raccoon Motel and Stardust, $20-50
5. 'A Wrinkle In Time'
Playcrafters will present "A Wrinkle in Time," a sci-fi adventure play adapted from Madeleine L'Engle's award-winning literary classic, this weekend and next weekend at the barn theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday as well as next weekend, Nov. 16-18. Tickets cost $13 and are available at playcrafters.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Playcrafters Barn Theatre, $13
6. 'Wild Kratts'
The PBS animated TV show, "Wild Kratts" is coming to life on stage this week at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $32.75, $42.75, $52.75, $102.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone 800-745-3000. For more info, visit adlertheatre.com.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Adler Theatre, $32.75-$102.75
7. 'Topdog/Underdog'
The QC Theatre Workshop will present the 2002 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Topdog/Underdog" over two weekends, from Nov. 8-18 at 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for productions at the QC Theatre Workshop are under a "Pay What It's Worth" policy. To make reservations and for more info, visit qctheatreworkshop.org.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, QC Theatre Workshop, 'Pay what's it's worth'
8. 'Marjorie Prime'
New Ground Theatre concludes its run of "Marjorie Prime," Jordan Harrison’s Pulitzer-nominated play, this weekend at the Village Theatre 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $18 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors over the age of 55. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/newgroundtheatre.
Friday-Sunday, The Village Theatre, $15-$18
9. 'Love, Gilda' screening
The Putnam Museum is hosting a one-time screening of "Love, Gilda," a documentary chronicling the life and career of comedian Gilda Radner. The screening is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Tickets are $5 and are available at putnam.org.
2 p.m. Sunday, Putnam Museum, $5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.