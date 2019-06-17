The second annual Best of the Wurst competition will be 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W 2nd St, Davenport. Attendees can sample sausage from local vendors, purchase other food and beer, enjoy music by the Guttenberg German Band and vote for the Best of the Wurst. Tickets are $5. Children younger than 12 will be admitted free. Sponsors include Zimmerman Honda.

 

