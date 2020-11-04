Beth & Jeff Cook Retirement

Our parents, Beth and Jeff Cook, have both achieved retirement in the past several months. Please join us in celebrating their support of the Davenport community. Our mother, Beth, created a career out of realizing the potential of the Americans with Disabilities Act, championed by Iowa’s senator Tom Harkin. She worked passionately and purposefully to ensure those with disabilities had access to social programming, acceptance, love, and opportunity. We each have memories of our mother preparing for Special Olympics events, bowling tournaments, Halloween celebrations, and major academic events focused on ensuring inclusivity. She continues to be a tireless advocate for those of all abilities. Our father, Jeff, forged a legal practice dedicated to helping people plan for those they care for most. Jeff’s practice was intentionally inclusive. We have memories of our father beaming with pride over the pleasures of representing clients who expressed their appreciation for his services with home-cooked meals. Moreover, he was a key founder and leader of the Hilltop Campus Village, which has made numerous improvements to the neighborhood and supported the local business community. We remember our parents not only being present in the community where we grew up, but bringing fun and enthusiasm to each corner. Whether they were coaching soccer teams, attending PTA meetings, taking us trick-or-treating, instructing church lessons, splashing into Friday night swims at the YMCA, leading scout meetings, planning community events, cheering on swim teams and show choirs, or biking Ride the River - Beth and Jeff share their love and energy well beyond our family. Our parents are not superheroes, but they are exactly what makes this community super. And they embody what makes us so proud to be part of the Cook family. Take a moment to celebrate their remarkable careers with us