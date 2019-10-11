Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Kingston Stadium
Last week: Bettendorf rolled past Burlington at home 48-13. Kennedy took care of city-rival Cedar Rapids Washington 42-14.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 41, Kennedy 14 (2018)
Overview: Bettendorf is ranked fifth and Kennedy sixth in this week's Class 4A Associated Press poll. The game features two of the top three rushing attacks in 4A. Kennedy averages nearly 41 carries and 300 yards per game on the ground. Junior lineman Connor Colby is an Iowa commit and senior defensive tackle Nolan Jacobs is a North Dakota State prospect. Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie has 1,101 yards on the ground with 19 TDs. The Cougars lost to top-ranked WDM Valley 28-14 in Week 3. The Bulldogs' lone setback was a 35-32 defeat to No. 2 Cedar Falls in Week 4.
