Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Kingston Stadium

Last week: Bettendorf lost at home to No. 2 Cedar Falls 35-32. C.R. Washington stumbled to city rival C.R. Jefferson 24-7. 

Last meeting: Bettendorf 35, C.R. Washington 0 (2018)

Overview: Bettendorf tries to rebound against a team which has been outscored 155-35 in four games. The Warriors have passed for 645 yards, but the defense has yielded 16 rushing scores. That bodes well for Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie, who is second in 4A with 691 yards and has found the end zone 14 times. Coach Aaron Wiley said his team needs to get off to a better start after giving up points in the first quarter each of the past two games. 

