Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Trojan Field
Last week: Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie rushed for three touchdowns in a 20-6 win over Pleasant Valley. West fell at North Scott, 14-7.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 43, West 28 (2018 playoffs)
Twitter: @dox5
Overview: Ranked fifth this week in Class 4A, Bettendorf held PV out of the end zone and to 107 rushing yards last week. The Bulldogs won both meetings over the Trojans last season. Coach Aaron Wiley's team will need to be wary of West quarterback Marcus Morgan, a standout four-sport athlete. Morgan passed for 157 yards last week, including a 61-yard touchdown. West generated only 20 rushing yards in the opener.
